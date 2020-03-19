Ghana recorded the 7th case of the coronavirus not long ago as reported by the health and Infomation Ministry.

Ghanaians, after the news went viral, demanded the identity of the patient to be disclosed so that at least they can know how true it is.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ghana confirms its ninth coronavirus case

The seventh patient of the coronavirus is identified as Nii. He is a Ghanian who return to Accra from France last two weeks (In the last 14 days).

The patient speaking in a recent radio interview on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM stated that he has no idea how he contracted the virus as he had no signs of the virus prior to his arrival in the country some two weeks ago.

He expressed how optimistic he is about his chances of recovery adding that although he has no access to his family members, he is happy with how the government is managing the situation.

Nii advised Ghanaians to take the precautionary measures seriously to prevent a possible escalation of the situation.

” I don’t know how I contracted the virus as it could have been anywhere. There are so many possibilities but I can’t pinpoint how I got it as I didn’t at any point in France show signs of the virus.

READ ALSO: 3 Ghanaians dead from Coronavirus

It could have been on the plane, on a door ‘s handle or anywhere. I don’t want to speculate as to the most important issue now is my recovery,” he said in the interview from his quarantine center in Accra.