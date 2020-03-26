type here...
COVID-19: Gifty Anti's coronavirus tests results finally out
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

COVID-19: Gifty Anti's coronavirus tests results finally out

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Gifty-Anti
Gifty-Anti
Popular television presenter Oheneyere Gifty Anti not long ago arrived in Ghana after attending to some of her duties abroad.

She came in just when the president had ordered all borders be it ports, land, sea, and air to be closed in a national broadcast.

The television broadcaster was part of passengers from British Airways which arrived at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Sunday but were quarantined after being exposed to the latest coronavirus(Covid-19) in the United Kingdom (UK).

This directive forms part of the steps initiated by the government to check the spread of the current coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti reveals her Coronavirus test results and she was proven negative.

In a video sighted, she was very enthusiastic after she tested negative for the coronavirus.

Giving an account on how she ended up in the isolation center she said they were returning from London in the United Kingdom when they were placed on a bus and transported from the airport to nearby hotels to begin the 14-day isolation process after the arrival formalities.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

But has an important advice for y’all

“My results is (sic) finally in, the doctor drilled me a lot before she finally told me that I have come out negative, I don’t have the virus but then with the caution, I still have to be very careful,” she said.

