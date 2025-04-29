type here...
Covid- 19 is the reason why NPP lost 2024 elections- NPP general secretary

By Mzta Churchill

The NPP’s general secretary, Justin Kodua, has disclosed that COVID-19 caused the party to lose the last general election.

The secretary made the disclosure when he was speaking at the NPP “Thank you” tour in Kumasi earlier today, April 29.

According to him, following their unexpected defeat, they decided to find out what caused the massive loss.

The general secretary claims they have found out that one of the factors that caused their loss is the Covid- 19.

He noted that the Covid 19 badly affected them to the extent that it caused them to lose in the election.

In buttressing his assertion, Justin Kodua said “But we accept the fact that before the 2024 general election, because of Covid- 19 there was poverty in Ghana and that poverty affected the election”.

