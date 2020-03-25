type here...
Home Lifestyle COVID-19: Kumasi night workers cry as the outbreak has affected their business
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

COVID-19: Kumasi night workers cry as the outbreak has affected their business

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Kumasi-Sex-Workers
Kumasi-Sex-Workers
- Advertisement -

A section of commercial se.x workers in Kumasi has lamented the on the decline in the patronage of their services after the President gave a directive on social distancing and closure of all social centers during his first nation’s address on the covid-19 outbreak.

According to them, the Coronavirus has forced most of its customers not to look in their direction any longer.

READ ALSO: Video of madman wearing nose mask to prevent himself from getting coronavirus goes viral

Because these customers are conscious of the times the world is in and do not want to trade their lives for sexual pleasures.

In this regard one of the se.x workers who calls herself Queen of the Night spoke to reporters registering he displeasure on how things have turned out after ban was placed on social gatherings and the threat the coronavirus has pose.

“Though I am afraid of the disease I have to confront it as it is my source of income. I used to entertain 10 customers a day, but with the advent of the coronavirus, only two customers have patronized me in four days, even at reduced prices,” Queen of the Night gave her account.

“Life has become hard. Since last week, I have not even slept with one customer, how am I going to pay for my rent and other bills? I am afraid of the COVID-19, but there are other diseases that kill. I pray that the disease is controlled as early as possible to reverse business to normalcy.” another lady who is of the same view disclosed.

READ ALSO: Obuasi Sec Tech SHS students invent electronic hand-washing tap using plastic bucket

Their cry comes after Nana Akufo Addo during his Nations address on March 15, 2020, stated that as part of the measure put in place to avoid the further spread of the Coronavirus, schools are to be closed down as well as no public gathering until further notice.

Previous articleGhana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths
Next articleObinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Lifestyle

Obinim apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong on live TV

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has finally rendered an unqualified apology to the Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Lifestyle

2 Ghanaian MPs will die from Coronavirus- Nigel Gaisie

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has made a shock revelation about the deadly Coronavirus.
Read more
Lifestyle

Obinim dares to beat Kennedy Agyapong and his people

Lizbeth Brown -
The ongoing battle between Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and the Head Pastor of International God's Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has...
Read more
Lifestyle

Video of madman wearing nose mask to prevent himself from getting coronavirus goes viral

Mr. Tabernacle -
In a hilarious video chanced upon by Ghpage.com, captures a mentally challenged man wearing a nose mask to prevent himself from getting...
Read more
Lifestyle

Obuasi Sec Tech SHS students invent electronic hand-washing tap using plastic bucket

Lizbeth Brown -
The Robotic Club of the Obuasi Senior High Technical School has invented an electronic hand-washing tap using plastic buckets.
Read more
Lifestyle

Groom dies mysteriously on his wedding day

Mr. Tabernacle -
A young handsome groom has mysteriously lost his life on his wedding day, and this has sent families and friends who were...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News