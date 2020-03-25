- Advertisement -

A section of commercial se.x workers in Kumasi has lamented the on the decline in the patronage of their services after the President gave a directive on social distancing and closure of all social centers during his first nation’s address on the covid-19 outbreak.

According to them, the Coronavirus has forced most of its customers not to look in their direction any longer.

Because these customers are conscious of the times the world is in and do not want to trade their lives for sexual pleasures.

In this regard one of the se.x workers who calls herself Queen of the Night spoke to reporters registering he displeasure on how things have turned out after ban was placed on social gatherings and the threat the coronavirus has pose.

“Though I am afraid of the disease I have to confront it as it is my source of income. I used to entertain 10 customers a day, but with the advent of the coronavirus, only two customers have patronized me in four days, even at reduced prices,” Queen of the Night gave her account.

“Life has become hard. Since last week, I have not even slept with one customer, how am I going to pay for my rent and other bills? I am afraid of the COVID-19, but there are other diseases that kill. I pray that the disease is controlled as early as possible to reverse business to normalcy.” another lady who is of the same view disclosed.

Their cry comes after Nana Akufo Addo during his Nations address on March 15, 2020, stated that as part of the measure put in place to avoid the further spread of the Coronavirus, schools are to be closed down as well as no public gathering until further notice.