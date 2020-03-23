- Advertisement -
Video of a Ghanaian lady battling for her life from Covid-19 pops up

By
RASHAD
Over the past few weeks, Ghana has recorded 24 cases with one death confirmed.

As sad as the news is, not much is known about most of the victims and how they are faring.

Ghpage.com has finally obtained a video of how victim 19 battled for her life when she was first admitted.

The video has a beautiful lady struggling for breath. It’s heartbreaking to watch the video

Watch the video below

The video has since gone viral with everyone shocked to their bone with the realities of Coronavirus.

It’s prudent for everyone to follow the Ghana Health Service directive of washing of hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing.

