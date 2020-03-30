- Advertisement -

The information available to us has it that a Doctor at the Ledzekuku Municipal Hospital (LEKMA Hospital) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The doctor is reportedly the first frontline medical staff known publicly to have contracted the disease.

Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, who is also a doctor at the LEKMA Hospital, revealed that the affected medical officer picked up the virus while working with the Ghana Aviation Company Limited (GACL) to test persons arriving at the country’s airport.

The hospital has closed the down it theater for a disinfection exercise as the infected doctor performed a procedure on a pregnant woman there.

“When you have a confirmed case, the unit where that doctor works, we normally close that place, disinfect and open after two or three days after,” Bernard Okoe Boye reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the official COVID-19 cases still stand 152 per the Ghana Health Service online reports on coronavirus cases.

