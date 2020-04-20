COVID-19 Lockdown: Government will cease the distribution of free food – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Infomation Kojo Oppong Nkrumah today during a phone-in interview with celebrated journalist Kwame Safe Kayi on PeaceFM’s “Kokrokoo” show said government will cease the distribution of free food to the poor and vulnerable in society.

This new directive is as a result of government’s lifting of the partial lockdowns in the Greater Accra and Kumasi environs.

“Since the partial lockdown has been lifted, there will no longer be free food but the free water and electricity which the President assured Ghanaians in his previous address is still in force for three months,” he said.

Call to mind, the government started the distribution of free meals to over 400,000 Ghanaians in locked-down areas amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana.

The distribution of food packages and hot meals was to abate the burden on poor households for the three-week lockdown period.

