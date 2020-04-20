COVID-19 Lockdown: Kumasi Central Market locked up hours after reopening

Information we have picked up from Kumasi indicates that Authorities of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have ordered the closure of the Kumasi Central market hours after President Akufo-Addo ordered the opening of the lockdown areas.

READ ALSO: President Akufo Addo lifts the Lockdown in Ghana after 3 weeks

The closure was demanded after traders of the market blatantly disregarded and the refusal to observe social distancing protocol.

” There are many people at the market, they are not wearing gloves and masks and no social distancing,” reports.

The lifting the 3-week lockdown on Greater Accra and Kumasi, with effect from Monday, April 20, President Akuffo Addo.

Addressing the Nation on Sunday, April 19, 2020, the President, however, stated all other social distancing measures are still in place. Churches, Schools both Public and Private, will still remain locked.

He said the ease of restrictions was because of Ghana’s ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons among other factors.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 cases in Ghana sharply jumps to 1042 – Akufo Addo confirms

In the president’s statements yesterday, the decision to enforce the 3-week lockdown was taken to give Government the opportunity to try to contain the spread of the virus, scale-up effectively the tracing of persons who had come into contact with infected persons, test them for the virus, and quarantine those who tested positive and isolate them for treatment.