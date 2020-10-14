- Advertisement -

Lynx entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has opened up about the motivation behind his new hairstyle.

The reigning artiste of the year months ago surfaced with a new hairstyle which got people asking questions as to why he decided to switch from his known afro haircut to now braids.

Well, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker has in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM explained why he decided to have this new hairstyle blaming it on COVID-19.

According to him, during the emergence of the coronavirus in the country and the lockdown period, he made his parents move to stay with him and due to that he prevented his barber from visiting him so he doesn’t bring the virus to his house to infect them.

He went on to state that his hair became very busy and he decided to keep it because he had developed some love for it.

“My new hairstyle is not because of my new album Son of Africa per say. My hair became bushy and I decided to leave it like that. Because during the times of the coronavirus lockdown i didn’t want any barber to come to my house to trim my hair.”

“During the lockdown, I moved my parents to my house to live with me so I decided not to allow any barber to come to my house to infect my parents with the virus in case they’re carrying the disease.”

“So during the quarantine, I left my hair to grow and I was braiding it small small. When the lockdown was over I realized my hair was already grown and so I decided to leave it this way. But then again I can wake up one day and have a change of mind.”