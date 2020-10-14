type here...
GhPage Entertainment COVID-19 made me change my hairstyle - Kuami Eugene
Entertainment

COVID-19 made me change my hairstyle – Kuami Eugene

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
COVID-19 made me change my hairstyle - Kuami Eugene
Kuami Eugene
- Advertisement -

Lynx entertainment signee Kuami Eugene has opened up about the motivation behind his new hairstyle.

The reigning artiste of the year months ago surfaced with a new hairstyle which got people asking questions as to why he decided to switch from his known afro haircut to now braids.

Well, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker has in an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM explained why he decided to have this new hairstyle blaming it on COVID-19.

According to him, during the emergence of the coronavirus in the country and the lockdown period, he made his parents move to stay with him and due to that he prevented his barber from visiting him so he doesn’t bring the virus to his house to infect them.

He went on to state that his hair became very busy and he decided to keep it because he had developed some love for it.

“My new hairstyle is not because of my new album Son of Africa per say. My hair became bushy and I decided to leave it like that. Because during the times of the coronavirus lockdown i didn’t want any barber to come to my house to trim my hair.”

“During the lockdown, I moved my parents to my house to live with me so I decided not to allow any barber to come to my house to infect my parents with the virus in case they’re carrying the disease.”

“So during the quarantine, I left my hair to grow and I was braiding it small small. When the lockdown was over I realized my hair was already grown and so I decided to leave it this way. But then again I can wake up one day and have a change of mind.”

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
74 %
2.5mph
75 %
Wed
82 °
Thu
80 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News