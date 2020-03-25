type here...
Home Entertainment COVID-19: Mzbel hospitalized, she's in a serious condition
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

COVID-19: Mzbel hospitalized, she’s in a serious condition

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Mzbel
Mzbel
- Advertisement -

Media personality and singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has been hospitalized and in a serious condition amid fears of likely contracting the coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Pappy Kojo in a convo with Sister Derby advises Ghanaians to take precautions amid COVID-19

In a video seen by Ghpage.com captures Mzbel lying on a bed in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible recovery.

Per our gatherings what may have caused her sudden sickness is unknown but trust us to give you an update on her current condition.

VIDEO OF HER LYING ON THE SICKBED:

View this post on Instagram

Mzbel hospitalized amid coronavirus fears

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

Get well soon!!!

Previous articleDelay finally flaunts her daughter on social media
Next article2 Ghanaian MPs will die from Coronavirus- Nigel Gaisie

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Pastor Prince storms Independence square in his bid to drive away coronavirus from the country

Qwame Benedict -
Ghanaians today observed a National Fasting and Prayer day in the bid to seek the face of God as the country tries...
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido becomes a bricklayer as a result of self-isolation (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Nigerian superstar Davido has found a new profession now that he can't go anywhere around the globe due to the outbreak of...
Read more
Entertainment

Some celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus – Cardi B

Mr. Tabernacle -
American rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar better known in showbiz as Cardi B has added her voice on...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

DarkoVibes trolled on social media for his abysmal freestyle on Tim Westwood (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper DarkoVibes has become the lastest person to incur the anger of social media users following his 'nonfa' rap lines freestyle on...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News