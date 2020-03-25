- Advertisement -

Media personality and singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has been hospitalized and in a serious condition amid fears of likely contracting the coronavirus.

In a video seen by Ghpage.com captures Mzbel lying on a bed in the hospital receiving treatment for a possible recovery.

Per our gatherings what may have caused her sudden sickness is unknown but trust us to give you an update on her current condition.

VIDEO OF HER LYING ON THE SICKBED:

Get well soon!!!