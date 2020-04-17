COVID-19: Nigerian patient who escaped from quarantine in Upper West Region arrested

- Advertisement -

In a report available to us confirms the 46-year-old Nigerian Coronavirus patient who disappeared from self-isolation in his Wapaani residence in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, after he was diagnosed with the deadly virus has been arrested.

The man is identified as Simon Okafor Chukudi. It is not yet established where he was picked up, we are yet to be briefed over the issue of where he was hiding.

According to the Upper West Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Osei Kuffour Afreh, the Nigerian disappeared on Thursday after he was informed of his status.

Health professionals had planned to transport him [Chukudi] to the regional isolation centre but tried to no avail to reach him.

The Nigerian is one of the region’s imported COVID-19 cases which stands at seven.

At the time of filing this report, the Regional Minister, Police Commander and Health Officials had all gathered at the Regional Hospital where the patient is to be quarantined.

The man on Monday was tested for the COVID-19 and he came out positive for the virus. He was kept under surveillance at his residence by officials of the Ghana Health Service.

After breaking the news about Okafor’s status to him the same day, health officials followed up to his residence at Wapaani, a suburb of Wa to transport him to the isolation center at the Upper West Regional Hospital but he was nowhere to be found.