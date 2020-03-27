COVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

From a credible and trusted source, the information available to us indicates that Ghana has decided its forth coronavirus case ar the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The newest covid-19 case involves an elderly man who returned from the United States of America in recent weeks.

READ ALSO: Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

By reports, the son ( alleged to be Bice Osei Kuffour, hiplife musician, known popularly by the name Obour)of the deceased man sent him to the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, when asked about the travel history of the father, he lied.

The Ridge Hospital has a coronavirus isolation center where patients with recent travel history are referred to but since the popular musician lied, his father was put in an emergency center with other patients.

When the situation of the father worsened and doctors started suspecting he has coronavirus, the musician then told them the truth that his father returned from the USA in recent weeks.

His blood sample was taken and tested for the coronavirus only for him to test positive but it was too little too late as he passed on.

Sources say about 15 health workers who came into contact with the deceased father and the musician have been placed under self-isolation because they may be caries of the virus as they might have been infected by the deceased.

READ ALSO: Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

All 50 patients who were at the emergency center too have been placed under quarantine to make room for a disinfection exercise.

In a piece of emerging news from this case, the emergency center may be shut down for further investigations.

Ghpage.com is keeping ears on the ground to bring you the latest updates on this. More soon…