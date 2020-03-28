Covid-19: Obour clashes with Ridge hospital over father’s corpse

Obour following the death of his father is reported to have visited the Ridge hospital to get his father’s body so he transfers to a private morgue.

But being a case of Coronavirus(the father died of coronavirus), the hospital authorities refused to hand over the body to him.

By eye witness report who spoke to Onua Fm, this led to Obour bringing some men and the hospital also engaging the services of the National security.

However, according to the eye witness, the hospital wanted Obour to go through the necessary paper works before releasing the remains of his late father.

Though there was a heated argument, the eyewitness stated that it did not degenerate into an exchange of blows or verbal assault. The argument, however, dragged to the point of national security operatives stepping in to restore calm.

As earlier reported, about a case of popular musician Obour lying about his father’s traveling history.

Obour’s deceased father was admitted to the Ridge Hospital on Thursday after he went ill upon arriving in Ghana. He was put in an emergency center with other patients because then he has only tested for malaria.

Shortly after the father’s case worsened, there he was asked to test for the covid-19 and the test came out positive meaning he had the coronavirus.

Obour’s lie has put the lives of all nurses and that of the patients on admission during that time at the emergency center in serious danger as its possible they may be tested positive of coronavirus.

He passed on soon after the test results of his blood samples came out positive.