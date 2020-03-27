Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

- Advertisement -

A few moments ago we shared a story about an alleged case of popular musician Obour lying about his father’s traveling history. It has now been confirmed.

Obour’s deceased father was admitted to the Ridge Hospital on Thursday after he went ill upon arriving in Ghana. He was put in an emergency center with other patients because then he has only tested for malaria.

Shortly after the father’s case worsened, there he was asked to test for the covid-19 and the test came out positive meaning he had the coronavirus.

Obour’s lie has put the lives of all nurses and that of the patients on admission during that time at the emergency center in serious danger as its possible they may be tested positive of coronavirus.

He passed on soon after the test results of his blood samples came out positive.

Obour in this regard took to social media precisely on Instagram to react to lying about sick father’s travel history and confirm the death of his beloved father.

He wrote:

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father.

Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.

We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria.

We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did.

On thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.

The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results.

Late this afternoon , the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening.

It is very tough for us as a family, as he was the best father anyone could wish for.

Thanks for the numerous wishes of condolence we are receiving from you all. We shall keep you all posted, as the family gets together to plan and give our dear father a befitting passage, according to the dictates of the current situation.

Meanwhile, let’s all remember to adhere to the safety directives outlined by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

May the almighty God protect us all.

Bice Obour Osei Kuffour (Obour).

