type here...
Home News Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father's travel history as he...
Source:GHPAGE
News

Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Covid-19-Obour-reacts-to-lying-about-sick-father-travel-history-as-he-confirms-his-death
Covid-19-Obour-reacts-to-lying-about-sick-father-travel-history-as-he-confirms-his-death
- Advertisement -

A few moments ago we shared a story about an alleged case of popular musician Obour lying about his father’s traveling history. It has now been confirmed.

Obour’s deceased father was admitted to the Ridge Hospital on Thursday after he went ill upon arriving in Ghana. He was put in an emergency center with other patients because then he has only tested for malaria.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

Shortly after the father’s case worsened, there he was asked to test for the covid-19 and the test came out positive meaning he had the coronavirus.

Obour’s lie has put the lives of all nurses and that of the patients on admission during that time at the emergency center in serious danger as its possible they may be tested positive of coronavirus.

He passed on soon after the test results of his blood samples came out positive.

Obour in this regard took to social media precisely on Instagram to react to lying about sick father’s travel history and confirm the death of his beloved father.

He wrote:

With sadness and a heavy heart I announce the death of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour my biological father.
Nana returned from UK on 19th March after his yearly visit to the family. Upon his return he was fine but began coughing on Sunday 22nd.

We arranged for his blood sample to be tested and he tested positive for malaria.
We began treatment for malaria but his condition got worse. We arranged to bring him to Accra to be tested for Covid 19 at Ridge Hospital on Wednesday. They informed us that his report will be ready on Friday but we should keep him in quarantine which we did.
On thursday night he had extreme difficulty with breathing so we called the Ambulance service and informed them of his condition. We told them the patient has tested for COVID 19 and awaiting his results so they should come along with appropriate apparel.
The ambulance team took him to Ridge Hospital around 11pm on Thursday March 26. We informed the health team at Ridge of his condition and also informed them he had earlier taken a test for Covid and awaiting results.

Late this afternoon , the doctors informed us that he is likely to be a confirmed Covid case and as such we should take steps to do a contact trace and quarantine ourselves. Sadly he passed on this evening.
It is very tough for us as a family, as he was the best father anyone could wish for.
Thanks for the numerous wishes of condolence we are receiving from you all. We shall keep you all posted, as the family gets together to plan and give our dear father a befitting passage, according to the dictates of the current situation.

Meanwhile, let’s all remember to adhere to the safety directives outlined by the President of the Republic of Ghana.
May the almighty God protect us all.

Bice Obour Osei Kuffour (Obour).

Previous articleGreater Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi under lockdown for 2 weeks- Nana Addo
Next articleNana Addo donates his 3 months salary to COVID-19 fund

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Nana Addo donates his 3 months salary to COVID-19 fund

RASHAD -
His excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the president of Ghana has announced a special fund, COVID-19 fund set up to hell...
Read more
News

Greater Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi under lockdown for 2 weeks- Nana Addo

RASHAD -
The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah has issued the directive for the lockdown of Greater Accra Region, Kasoa Municipally and Kumasi...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

Mr. Tabernacle -
From a credible and trusted source, the information available to us indicates that Ghana has decided its forth coronavirus case ar the...
Read more
News

Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

RASHAD -
The Upper West Region of Ghana has recorded its first positive case of Coronavirus, the Regional Minister has confirmed
Read more
News

Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

RASHAD -
The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.
Read more
News

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive.

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the latest breaking news UK Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (Boris Johnson)has tested positive for coronavirus, the government...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
1.5kmh
14 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

News

Strange: There is a miracle hair in every bible that can allegedly cure Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Coronavirus is still raging all over the world and the world leaders are desperately in search of a vaccine that can efficiently...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
News

Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

RASHAD -
The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.
Read more
Lifestyle

They are my daughters – Obinim reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s leaked videos

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the leaked tapes of him in a...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News