COVID-19: Ogidi Brown cries for girlfriend; says it’s what he only needs to survive amid quarantine

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghanaian hip-life artist and CEO of OGB Music and former manager of Fameye, Ogidi Brown amid the lockdown and quarantine in this coronavirus season has confessed he needs a girlfriend to keep him company.

Ogidi Brown is currently in Italy where the deadly coronavirus has affected massively and has wiped out a great number of persons causing the government to impose a total lockdown and close its borders.

Ogidi Brown is locked up in Italy and seems to be living alone.

In a post sighted by Ghpage.com, the musician admits that he only needs a girlfriend to survive.

Meaning hand sanitizer, nose mask, free electricity and other needful things that could make life easy are all not important to him now.

He wrote; “FOR ME I DON’T NEED MASK, GLOVES, FOOD OR FREE WATER BILL MEP3 GIRLFRIEND P3 …”

Ogidi Brown??

