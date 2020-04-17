COVID-19: Pastor & 2 church members jailed for flouting ban on public gathering

- Advertisement -

Apostle Sampson Agakpe founder of the Church of Pure Christ in the Volta Region and 2 of his church members have been sent to the Ho Central Prison to serve a four-year jail term each for flouting the ban on social gathering.

READ ALSO: Holy Spirit ‘misled’ me to announce March 27 as the end of Coronavirus – T.B Joshua

The two orthers arrested have been identified as Maxwell Dzogoedzikpe and Samuel Agakpe.

By reports, the pastor was said to have held church service at Tongor-Abui in the South Dayi district last Sunday for more than 50 people in clear disregard of the ban on religious gathering contrary to Regulation 1 sub-section 1 of EI 65 and section 6 of Act 1012.

The three arrested pleaded guilty to the charges of failing to comply with the ban and were put before the Kpando Circuit Court, and accordingly fined 13,200 cedis each or in default serve four-year jail term each.

As at Thursday, April 16, they had failed to pay the fine totaling 39,600 cedis, forcing authorities to send them to the Ho Central Prion to serve the four year jail term.

The prosecution told the court that on April 12, the police had information that Apostle Agakpe, was having a church service at the church premises at Tongor-Abui in the South Dayi District Assembly.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Nigerian patient who escaped from quarantine in Upper West Region arrested

The police proceeded to the scene and met the apostle preaching to a congregation of over 50 “in flagrant disregard of the president of the Republic of Ghana’s imposed restrictions on public gathering including religious activities in churches”, the court heard.

According to the prosecution, the police took photographs and arrested the apostle and two of his church elders, “…whilst other congregants took to their heels and escaped arrest.”