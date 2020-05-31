COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua

- Advertisement -

News that have reached our camp states a Police Officer, 55, has died of the deadly coronavirus in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The departed was reported dead after a short illness on May 29th 2020.

From reports at hand, Chief Inspector with the Central Police Station was on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for few days having visited the Police Clinic in Koforidua and Newland Hospital- a private Hospital before his death.

The cause of death was not immediately known until sample results released after his death reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Sally Tetteh Emmanuel, Public Health Physician at the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, Regional Disease Control Officer visited the Central Police Station Saturday evening to inform and sensitize officers at the station that the cause of death was probably Covid-19.

Therefore the team will return today Sunday, May 31, 2020, to take samples of inhabitants at the police station and the Police barracks and close co-workers who had contact with the late police officer.

NOTE; Ghana currently has recorded 7,881 cases of Coronavirus with 2,841 recovers. Meanwhile, 36 persons have died after contracting the virus.