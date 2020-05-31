type here...
GhPage News COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua
Source:GHPAGE
News

COVID-19: Police Officer dies of Coronavirus in Koforidua

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Police-Officer-
Police-Officer-dies-of-Coronavirus-in-Koforidua
- Advertisement -

News that have reached our camp states a Police Officer, 55, has died of the deadly coronavirus in Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The departed was reported dead after a short illness on May 29th 2020.

READ ALSO: The incompetent manager is still at post – Ohemaa Woyeje shades Multimedia

From reports at hand, Chief Inspector with the Central Police Station was on admission at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua for few days having visited the Police Clinic in Koforidua and Newland Hospital- a private Hospital before his death.

The cause of death was not immediately known until sample results released after his death reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Sally Tetteh Emmanuel,  Public Health Physician at the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, Regional Disease Control Officer visited the Central Police Station Saturday evening to inform and sensitize officers at the station that the cause of death was probably Covid-19.

READ ALSO: 7 Major things gov’t must consider before reopening Basic Schools

Therefore the team will return today Sunday, May 31, 2020, to take samples of inhabitants at the police station and the Police barracks and close co-workers who had contact with the late police officer.

NOTE; Ghana currently has recorded 7,881 cases of Coronavirus with 2,841 recovers. Meanwhile, 36 persons have died after contracting the virus.

Previous articleWeija-Gbawe people are begging me to become their MP – Asamoah Gyan
Next articleOur son awaits your return- Major Mahama’s wife mourns him

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

The incompetent manager is still at post – Ohemaa Woyeje shades Multimedia

Qwame Benedict -
Media giant Multimedia Group Limited has for some weeks now been met with the resignation from some of their top presenters.
Read more
News

Why are almost all fake pastors from Kumasi? – Kennedy Agyapong

Qwame Benedict -
Assin Central Member of Parliament Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has questioned why almost all the fake pastors from Ghana are from Kumasi.
Read more
News

7 Major things gov’t must consider before reopening Basic Schools

RASHAD -
Deadly COVID-19 has shaken the world for the past four months which Ghana was not spared.In the process...
Read more
News

Joseph Yamin sues Kennedy Agyapong GHC 95 million for defamation

Qwame Benedict -
Former deputy minister of sports Joseph Yamin has slapped lawmaker and businessman Hon. Kennedy Agyapong an amount of GHC 95 million for...
Read more
News

Captain Smart officially resigns from Adom FM

RASHAD -
After weeks of speculations and allegations, Captain Smart of Adom FM has officially resigned from the Multimedia Group.There...
Read more
News

Ofankor Shooting: Landlord killed tenant because of a lady – Police

Qwame Benedict -
One of the issue been discussed on various news platforms is the shooting incident in Ofankor where a landlord identified as Victor...
Read more

TODAY

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
2.6kmh
96 %
Sun
27 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °
Thu
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Delay subtly confirms she is a mother and a wife after her secret wedding

RASHAD -
For months now, Delay has been denying reports that she has given birth and married in secret somewhere abroad.
Read more
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu finally reacts to getting cursed for sleeping with someone’s wife

RASHAD -
A few moments ago, GhPage reported about a video of a UK based man raining curses on Kwaku Manu for sleeping with his wife.The...
Read more
Nigeria News

Regina Daniels set to welcome first child with Ned Nwoko

RASHAD -
Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels is set to welcome her first child with her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.The...
Read more
Lifestyle

Top artist who is also a midwife narrates the dangers in wearing G-string

Mr. Tabernacle -
A top Ghanaian musician who doubles as a midwife, Iona Reine in an interview has made some profound disclosures about nurses, pastors...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News