COVID-19 positive cases almost hit 4,000 with 377 deaths

The latest update on the coronavirus in the country shows that Ghana has now a total of 3,813 active cases with 377 deaths.

The recent rise in active cases comes after 616 new cases were recorded in the mass testing.

Ghana’s total active cases are 62, 751 whiles 58, 561 clinical recoveries have been recorded.

In other news, the minister of information designate Kojo Oppong Nkrumah hinted that the President and some stakeholders are contempleting on locking down the country again.

According to him, this is as a result of the spiking number of positive cases the country is recording.

The President Nana Akufo Addo has tasked the security agencies in the country to ensure that citizens adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.