COVID-19: Premature lift of lockdown restrictions could result in new infections – WHO warns nations

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning stating that the premature lift of lockdown restrictions could spark a ‘deadly resurgence’. He further urged countries to not be pressured into ending the lockdown restrictions regardless of the economic strain it is causing.

Mr. Ghebreyesus addressing countries across the world urged countries to consider other ways in which they could systematically ease the lockdown restrictions rather than total removal.

In a virtual press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, he said;

“ I know that some countries are already planning the transition out of stay-at-home restrictions. WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone.”

He added;

“At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly.”

This advice comes at a time when the Ghanaian government has lifted a three week partial lockdown previously imposed on the country. This action by the president has received criticism by many Ghanaians who feel the president was pressured into making the decision.

Per the figures provided by the ministry of health yesterday the 19th of April, 2020 there are 1042 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana. Out of the said number, 9 patients have died whilst 99 have recovered.

