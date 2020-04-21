COVID-19: Six new positive coronavirus cases recorded in the Ashanti Region

Fresh reports from the Ashanti Region of Ghana affirms that there have been six new positive cases of coronavirus recorded out of 204 sampled a few days after the lift of the partial lockdown.

This brings the region’s total number of cases to 68, three deaths and six recoveries. According to health officials, persons in areas identified as hotspot will undergo a voluntary test for COVID-19. The move forms part of measures being taken to stop the spread of the virus in the region.

Kumasi Metro, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Obuasi and Suame has been identified as the hotpots of the spread of the virus with large number of cases recorded.

The Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang in his address to the media today stated that his team is considering testing high-risk groups.

“The frontline workers, taxi drivers, uber drivers, market women and those who are selling in the markets. These are the people who come into contact with a lot of people and then they will also be enrolled into what we call voluntary testing. It is voluntary but they will be tested and then those who are positive will be enrolled and then the routine surveillance will continue. So anybody who is identified as a positive case will be isolated and following the isolation we have what we call mandatory quarantine and self-isolation.

“The medical team is going to assess the home environment. If the home environment is not good enough and will promote infection then we will move into what we call mandatory quarantine where we’ve been able to secure facilities for this mandatory quarantine,” Dr. Tinkoranf added.

More Soon….