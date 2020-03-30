type here...
Covid-19: Two Ghanaian coronavirus patients fully recover

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Two Ghanian covid-19 patients have been discharged after gaining full recovery from the novel coronavirus the Ghana Health Sevice announced today.

As at the time of publishing this article Ghana has not recorded any new case of the coronavirus.

Ghana: Confirmed coronavirus cases now 152

The Ghana Health Service in their updates on the coronavirus cases online stated as of today in the early hours of the morning 08;30 am has not recorded any covid-19 cases since the last updates yesterday.

The Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research(KCCR) tested 17 samples from the Upper East (3), North East (3) and Ashanti (11) regions all of which were Negative.

No new test results have been received from Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research since the last update.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ghana stand at 152 with five deaths as of 30th March 2020 at 08:30HRS.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Treatment Outcomes, Ghana- 30 March 2020, 08:30HRS

Full list of areas affected by the COVID-19 two weeks lockdown in Ghana

All five (5) had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection

Recovered & Discharged: two (2) have recovered and discharged; whilst two others are awaiting laboratory results to inform the decision on discharge.

Part of this information was culled from The Health Ministry.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

