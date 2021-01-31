type here...
17,600,000 Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Ghana in March 2021 – Akufo Addo

By RASHAD
Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo has announced the much-awaited Covid-19 vaccines will arrive in Ghana in March 2021.

According to the president in his 23rd address on measures to combat Covid, 17,600,000 vaccines will be arriving by March.

“…By the end of June 17, 600,000 vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people. The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March,” The president said

The president again announced restrictions on some public gatherings in the country such as funeral service, Weddings, pubs, clubs, concerts, etc.

Source:GHPAGE

