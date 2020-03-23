COVID-19 victims break silence – Praise the government for taking good care of them

- Advertisement -

One of the victims of Coronavirus who is being quarantined at the Ridge Hospital in Accra has praised the government of Ghana for taking very good care of them.

Nii (Not his real name) granted an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM and lauded the government for how well he has treat victims who have been tested positive and are being quarantined.

SEE ALSO: Video of beautiful Ghanaian lady battling for her life from Covid-19 breaks the heart of netizens (Video)

“Since we tested positive for the virus, President Akufo-Addo and his NPP government have taken care of the cost of our medical treatment, the food we eat and support being given to our family we cannot reach them for now”, Nii said.

“We are served delicious food that is boosting our immune system. … We eat a lot of food that contains cabbages and Vitamins and we are happy here like any individual living home”, he told host urging people to submit themselves to the test if they suspect they have contracted the diseases.

Nii told the host he never had the symptoms of the sickness. He suspected he had the virus after coming in contact with a person who tested positive. When he went for the test, the results came out positive.

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: 3 More persons quarantined in the Ashanti region – CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

“I have shown no symptoms of any virus; I have no flu, cold or anything like that but when I submitted myself for a checkup and I was eventually tested positive for the coronavirus”.