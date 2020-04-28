Home News COVID-19: Western Region confirms 8 new coronavirus cases
COVID-19: Western Region confirms 8 new coronavirus cases

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
The total positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Western Region of Ghana shot up to nine as of Monday evening, reports.

Sources at the Western Regional Health Directorate told reporters that six cases were recorded in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

Five of these cases are returnees who live in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis while the other one has no travel history.

The source further gave information that the other two confirmed cases were recorded in the Nzema East Municipality, Axim to be precise.

The Western Region had it’s first confirmed COVID-19 two weeks ago from a Chinese national who works with Coastal Quarry Company in Shama.

“These are new cases, it has nothing to do with our contact tracing with the Shama one, the Shama cases are still pending awaiting results,” the source emphasized.

The Western Regional Health Directorate is set to brief the media Tuesday about the new confirmed cases.

Coronavirus death toll in Ghana now stands at 11 with 1,550 infections and about 150 recoveries.

More Soon….

