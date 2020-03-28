COVID-19: confirmed coronavirus cases rises to 141 with 5 deaths and 2 recovered

The number of positive coronavirus cases has now gone up again making the new total number of patients positive now 141 with 5 deaths and 2 recovered.
The Majority of Ghana’s 141 confirmed cases are Ghanaians who returned home from affected countries.
The cases are on the rise and fast-spreading but the Ghana Health Sevice has assured to do their all and save the situation.
In view of this President Akufo Addo, yesterday declared a partial 2 weeks lockdown at Kumasi, Accra, Tema, and Kasoa.
