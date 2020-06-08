- Advertisement -

Artiste manager Ricky Nana Agyemang known in showbiz as Bullet has stated that there is nothing bad if any artiste manager has sex with his female signee.

There has been a lot of concerns raised as to how a female artiste and her male manager can be working without them going the extra mile by banging themselves.

Over the years, we have had rumours of Richie Mensah and Eazzy, Becca and Kiki Banson, Bullet and Ebony, Bullet and Wendy Shay all engaging in extra affairs aside music.

Recently, eShun came out publicly to reveal that she was in a relationship with her ex-manager Stephen Mensah but people thought it was just a manager and artiste affair.

Bullet who was a guest on Nana Ama Mcbrown’s United Showbiz program last week was of the view that there is nothing wrong with a female artiste dating her manager.

According to him, the only thing he sees bad is when the said manager demands to sleep with the artiste first before helping.

He said: ”The only problem I have with some managers is them asking female musicians to sleep with them before they help them, that’s very wrong”.

Bullet added that dating is a mutual thing and if the female artiste and her manager agrees to it then there is nothing wrong with it.

“If a manager decides to date a female musician signed under his record label that is cool and I personally do not see anything wrong with it,”