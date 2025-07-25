Crimes have reduced- IGP

The current Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno has reacted to the rate at which crimes have become rampant in Ghana.

Following the death of the Kusasi chief in Asawase, IGP. Yohuno has spoken for the first time.

According to him, even though he became the IGP not long ago, he has done more than Napoleon could do.

The IGP claims that following his appointment as the IGP of Ghana, the crime rate in Ghana has mitigated within the shortest possible time.

He went on to state that anyone who has committed a crime since he became the IGP has been arrested.

He said “Crime has reduced. And in cases where it does occur, the suspects are swiftly arrested.