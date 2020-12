- Advertisement -

The boss of AMG Business Criss Kwaku Waddle has splashed a whooping amount of cash on grabbing for himself the 2021 edition of a 3 Wheel motorcycle.

Per what we gathered, the rapper turned businessman bought his new toy for an amount of Ghc80,698 which is equivalent to $13,770.

Criss Waddle took to his Snapchat and shared a photo of his new bike with the caption “It’s 2020 model though”.

See screenshot of the post below:

Criss Waddle