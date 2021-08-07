- Advertisement -

US-based Ghanaian musician Sam Kwabena Safo Junior, popularly know as Showboy, has made yet another damning allegation against his former partner and CEO of AMG, Criss Waddle.

The CEO of 2Hype Gang, who is currently serving a 6-year jail term in the United States for murdering one Junior US, recently cried out from prison about how Criss Waddle set him up to get into a scuffle with the deceased which has landed him behind bars.

In his latest series of tweets ranting about his incarceration, Showboy alleged that Criss Waddle slept with Fella Makafui, the wife of his prodigy, Medikal.

“Ano tell them u fuck Fella before sef u block me, coward like u,” he said in reaction Criss Waddle blocking him on the bird app.

However, it is unknown if this happened before or after Medikal got married to the actress.

Medikal and Fella Makafui tied the knot in March 2020.

Prior to their marriage, there was some level of drama that played out in their relationship and consequently triggered speculations that they had broken up.

But the couple proved netizens wrong by moving their union a notch further.

Medikal and Fella share a daughter together who is named Island.