Co-founder of AMG Showboy has made a wild allegation at his brother and co-founder Criss Waddle.

Showboy who until his imprisonment was the right-hand man to rapper Criss Waddle revealed that Waddle has taken his signee Medikal to juju to swear allegiance to him.

He explained that due to how people tend to ‘sell out’ on people after helping them, Criss Waddle decided to take Medikal to see his juju man and for him to promise not to sell him out.

Showboy who seems to know about this too well in making this allegation in a post stated that Medikal would die instantly should he try to snitch on his boss Criss Waddle.

Showboy real name Sam Sarfo further alleged that Criss Waddle has taken Medikal’s soul-deep into the spiritual world and nothing can bring him out of it

He shared: “Waddle take Mdk go juju…if mdk try sellout…mdk go die instant….where waddle tire mdk put….take it from me….he take mdk in soul enter deeper spiritual rehm inside…I say if mdk sell waddle out…mdk go vanish for street”

See screenshot below: