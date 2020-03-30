- Advertisement -

AMG Boss Criss Kweku Waddle is likely to be the next person to have a fight with Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International God’s Way Church.

According to the rapper and businessman, Angel Obinim and other Ghanaian pastors have been making noise about curing sickness and even raise up the dead but can’t help cure the deadly coronavirus which is killing people every day.

In a tweet sighted, Criss Waddle hinted that he is waiting to see what Angel Obinim can do in this serious coronavirus session adding that if he doesn’t do anything or heal anyone e shouldn’t dare make noise after the coronavirus cases have been solved otherwise he would slap him.

Read his tweet below:

“All the Sickness Obenim claims he cures,if he doesn’t do any magic now and I see him shouting after this pandemic,he go take slap way e Dey make person turn mumu ?”

See screenshot below:

Well, I’m sure Angel Obinim is somewhere thinking of how to silence Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and for now curing coronavirus is not part of his plans..lol