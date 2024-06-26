Criss Waddle was chopping Vanessa while she was still with me – Funny Face alleges plus hot secrets (Screenshot)

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, has taken to social media with explosive allegations, claiming that musician Criss has had an affair with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

This accusation has quickly become a trending topic, sparking widespread discussion and controversy.

In a series of posts, Funny Face, known for his dramatic social media presence, accused Criss Waddle of secretly engaging in a relationship with Vanessa while she was still with him.

According to the comedian, Criss Waddle did not stop there but allegedly introduced Vanessa to fellow musician Medikal.

The “children’s president,” as Funny Face often refers to himself, expressed his profound disappointment and betrayal, accusing both Criss Waddle and Medikal of disrespecting his relationship.

The allegations took a darker turn as Funny Face revealed his suspicion that Medikal might be the biological father of his twins with Vanessa.

He indicated plans to conduct a DNA test to confirm his paternity fears.

These claims have added another layer of drama to Funny Face’s tumultuous public life, which has been marked by personal and professional struggles.

The comedian’s allegations have not yet been addressed by Criss Waddle or Medikal, leaving fans and followers eagerly awaiting their response.