Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of one of his newborn twins

By Kweku Derrick
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that one of his newborn twins has passed away.

Ronaldo announced in October 2021 that he was expecting twins with his partner Georgina Rodriguez. But the couple sadly expressed their devastation at the loss of one of their babies on Easter Monday.

In a statement, the 37-year-old said “our baby boy has passed away” in a post on social media while confirming the birth of his baby girl.

“It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo’s post added.

“Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live in this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support.

“We are all devastated at this loss, and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United offered their support for Ronaldo in a post on Twitter on Monday evening.

The club statement read: “Your pain is our pain, Cristiano. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

    Source:GHPage

