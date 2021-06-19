type here...
GhPageSportsCristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300m followers on Instagram
Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 300m followers on Instagram

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched a new accolade as the first person to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

The new feat puts the 36-year-old record goalscorer a long way ahead of second-placed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on 246m, with Ariana Grande third (244m) on the list.

In fact, the only account on the social media platform which has more followers is the official Instagram account itself on 397m.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s football rival, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s Lionel Messi, is 81m followers adrift on 219m, sitting seventh in the overall table.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, June 19, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
82.5 ° F
82.5 °
82.5 °
71 %
4mph
94 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News