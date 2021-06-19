- Advertisement -

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has clinched a new accolade as the first person to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

The new feat puts the 36-year-old record goalscorer a long way ahead of second-placed Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on 246m, with Ariana Grande third (244m) on the list.

In fact, the only account on the social media platform which has more followers is the official Instagram account itself on 397m.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo’s football rival, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s Lionel Messi, is 81m followers adrift on 219m, sitting seventh in the overall table.