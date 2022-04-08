Cristiano Ronaldo pays girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100K as monthly stipend

- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo, of Manchester United and Portugal, pays his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100,000 every month to support her extravagant lifestyle.

The Portuguese striker is one of the best-paid players in the world, earning a stunning £385,000 a week after signing a huge deal when he returned to United in Old Trafford.

According to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional, the €100,000 (£83,000) money is for “children’s expenses and care.” Ronaldo has older children from surrogates, and the couple had their first child together in late 2017, a daughter named Alana.

As a stay-at-home mom, Corriere dello Sport reported that Ronaldo is happy to provide Rodriguez, 26, a substantial monthly stipend because she also cares after surrogate twins Eva and Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez met Ronaldo, whom she refers to as her “Prince Charming,” in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016, and the two have been together ever since.