type here...
Subscribe
GhPagePoliticsCristiano Ronaldo pays girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100K as monthly stipend
Politics

Cristiano Ronaldo pays girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100K as monthly stipend

By Albert
Cristiano Ronaldo pays girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100K as monthly stipend
- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo, of Manchester United and Portugal, pays his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez €100,000 every month to support her extravagant lifestyle.

The Portuguese striker is one of the best-paid players in the world, earning a stunning £385,000 a week after signing a huge deal when he returned to United in Old Trafford.

According to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional, the €100,000 (£83,000) money is for “children’s expenses and care.” Ronaldo has older children from surrogates, and the couple had their first child together in late 2017, a daughter named Alana.

Cristiano Ronaldo is said to pay his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez a monthly salary of €100,000.

As a stay-at-home mom, Corriere dello Sport reported that Ronaldo is happy to provide Rodriguez, 26, a substantial monthly stipend because she also cares after surrogate twins Eva and Mateo and Cristiano Jr.

Rodriguez met Ronaldo, whom she refers to as her “Prince Charming,” in a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016, and the two have been together ever since.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 8, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News