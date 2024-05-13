Cristiano Ronaldo’s son names Frank Naro his favourite Ghanaian artiste

Cristiano Jr., the eldest son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, recently gained attention for his admiration of Ghanaian musician Frank Naro.

A viral video on the social media platform X captured Cristiano Jr. expressing his love for Naro’s music.

The 13-year-old, following in his father’s footsteps as a football player, has also developed a fondness for Ghanaian music.

Legacy The Barber, a Ghanaian hairstylist based in Saudi Arabia, has become known for styling the hair of celebrities, including Cristiano Jr.

The barber has used his close relationship with Cristiano Jr. to introduce him to Ghanaian music, with Frank Naro being one of the artists featured.

During a recent hair styling session with Legacy The Barber, Cristiano Jr. was spotted listening to Frank Naro’s music on his phone.

He later admitted to enjoying Naro’s songs, specifically mentioning, “I love your songs Frank Nero from Ghana.

” This acknowledgement has further highlighted the global appeal and influence of Ghanaian music, reaching even the family of football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C67Te1qoL8_