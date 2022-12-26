- Advertisement -

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez has treated the footballer to a lavish Christmas gift by buying him a GH¢3 million (£250,000) Rolls Royce.

The Spanish model, 28, took to Instagram on Boxing Day to fill her 42.9 million followers with envy as she presented the lavish gift to the 37-year-old footballer.

Showing off her curves in a tight red dress, she put together a montage of moments showing the Ronaldo family’s lavish festivities.

The video then jumped to the moment Georginaled her boyfriend of six years and their children out to their driveway where she presented him with the jaw-dropping convertible.

Cristiano looked pleased with her incredible Christmas gift and they all got in the new cream leather seats to give it the first try.

Ronaldo shared an Instagram story that showed him and Rodriguez, along with their daughter, seated in a luxurious whip with the words: “Thank you, my love.”

This isn’t the first time this year that she’s gifted Cristiano Ronaldo a car, having also surprised him with a $100,000-worth Cadillac Escalade on his 37th birthday in February.