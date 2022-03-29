- Advertisement -

The Minister for Chieftaincy and the member of Parliament for Ahanta West MP Hon Alexander Kojo-Kum was today ferried to the Parliament house in an ambulance just to vote for the passing of the E-levy.

The Parliament of Ghana has finally passed the controversial E-levy bill which was laid in parliament and earlier rejected by the minority caucus in Parliament.

The E-levy has become the subject of discussion since the bill was laid before Parliament months ago with the majority of Ghanaians kicking against the E-levy.

Back in Parliament, it was alleged that the NPP side which has the same number of representatives as the NDC was trying their possible best to pass the E-levy by doing everything to reduce the number of MPs on the other side.

Fast forward to today, the Finance Minister once again was in parliament and presented the E-levy bill again after the argument from both sides the bill was passed after the minority walked out.

One thing that shocked many was the fact that Hon Alexander Kojo-Kum who is critically ill was brought to Parliament in an ambulance just to vote on the e-levy.

This was revealed by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere

“Gravely ill Chieftaincy minister and Ahanta West MP Alexander Kojo-Kum ferried to parliament in an ambulance to assist in passing of E-Levy .”

We are asking is this where the country has gotten to?