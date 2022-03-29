type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsCritically ill MP transported in an ambulance to Parliament
News

Critically ill MP transported in an ambulance to Parliament

By Qwame Benedict
Hon Alexander Kojo-Kum and ambulance
Ahanta West MP
- Advertisement -

The Minister for Chieftaincy and the member of Parliament for Ahanta West MP Hon Alexander Kojo-Kum was today ferried to the Parliament house in an ambulance just to vote for the passing of the E-levy.

The Parliament of Ghana has finally passed the controversial E-levy bill which was laid in parliament and earlier rejected by the minority caucus in Parliament.

The E-levy has become the subject of discussion since the bill was laid before Parliament months ago with the majority of Ghanaians kicking against the E-levy.

Back in Parliament, it was alleged that the NPP side which has the same number of representatives as the NDC was trying their possible best to pass the E-levy by doing everything to reduce the number of MPs on the other side.

Fast forward to today, the Finance Minister once again was in parliament and presented the E-levy bill again after the argument from both sides the bill was passed after the minority walked out.

One thing that shocked many was the fact that Hon Alexander Kojo-Kum who is critically ill was brought to Parliament in an ambulance just to vote on the e-levy.

This was revealed in a post by broadcaster Serwaa Amihere who posted the video with the caption;

“Gravely ill Chieftaincy minister and Ahanta West MP Alexander Kojo-Kum ferried to parliament in an ambulance to assist in passing of E-Levy .”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Serwaa Amihere post

Watch the video below:

We are asking is this where the country has gotten to?

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, March 29, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    70 %
    4.2mph
    75 %
    Tue
    89 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News