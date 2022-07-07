- Advertisement -

A shocking video of a supposed live crocodile exhibited for sale in a marketplace in Nigeria has triggered mixed reactions after going viral on social media.

The wild cold-blooded animal was spotted lying on a table with its fore and hind legs tied behind its back with what appeared to be ropes made from leaves.

The crocodile’s long snout filled with strong destructive teeth was also secured from opening with the same rope.

A Twitter user filmed the animal on a table in a market where it is to be sold and shared it with netizens.

Watch the video below.

It is unclear whether the crocodile was dead or alive as it lay very steadily on the table when the camera captured it.

Some internet users have expressed outrage over the footage and described it as cruelty to animal rights – a serious offence in other countries that mean nothing in Nigeria.

One wrote: “Animal cruelty only in Nigeria. In developed countries she would have been rescued and returned back to their natural habitat.“

Others also laughed hard at the restrictions on the crocodile as though it were a criminal arrested and placed in handcuffs.