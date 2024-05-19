“Crying” Medikal reveals how Fella Makafui’s cousin sees his heavy joystick most of the time (Video)

A few hours ago, Medikal went berserk on Snapchat to accuse his baby mama over several damaging allegations.

Some of the claims Medikal made on the social media platform that have taken over social media trends include; Financing Fella’s lavish lifestyle and pumping over $300,000 into Fella’s import & flat tummy business.



As well as paying over £25,000 for Fella Makafui to go under the knife for a flat tummy in Nigeria and Turkey plus others.

Makafui-and-Medikal

While ranting, Medikal also disclosed Fella Makafui’s over 20-year-old cousin who lives with them normally sees his nakedness after bathing.



As alleged by Medikal, most of the time, he forgets that he’s to cover himself after bathing and directly walks into his closet while naked.

In most instances, Bless, Fella’s cousin sees his private parts and always apologizes afterwards.

He also spoke about Fella bringing his classmate to stay over for weeks in his studios.

