CSM outbreak worsens in Upper West as cases climb; 14 dead

By Kwasi Asamoah

Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) cases in the Upper West Region have surged from 42 to 60, with the death toll now standing at 14.

Health authorities have expressed concern over the rising fatalities, attributing them to misdiagnoses, delays in seeking treatment, and the high cost of medical care.

In response to the worsening situation, regional health officials are intensifying efforts to contain the outbreak. Measures under consideration include providing free treatment for affected patients and launching public awareness campaigns to encourage early medical intervention.

Officials stress that prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing further deaths.

Dr. Damien Punguyire, the Regional Health Director, has linked the increasing fatalities to initial misdiagnoses, with many cases being mistaken for malaria.

He explained that improper treatments often delay the administration of appropriate care, leaving patients vulnerable to severe complications. “By the time individuals realize their condition is deteriorating, it is often too late,” he stated.

Dr. Punguyire emphasized the importance of early intervention, urging individuals experiencing prolonged fever, neck pain, or body aches to seek immediate medical attention.

He advised that those diagnosed with malaria should return to a health facility if their symptoms persist or worsen within 12 to 24 hours.

He also highlighted preventive measures, cautioning against overcrowding and recommending increased water intake to keep the throat moist and prevent cracks that could facilitate bacterial entry.

“With timely diagnosis and proper care, nobody should die from this disease,” he assured.

GhPageNews

