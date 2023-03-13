“Cubana Chief Priest abandoned me when I got pregnant” – Kenyan sidechic exposes him

- Advertisement -

A Kenyan lady has come out to state that popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest is the father of her son.

According to her, when she announced to him that he was pregnant for him, the Nigerian ‘BogBoy’ blocked and abandoned him.

The Kenyan woman claimed that when she fell pregnant and returned to Kenya, Cubana Chief Priest advised her to keep the child but afterwards barred her from seeing him.

She also said that when she gave birth and sent the millionaire businessman the baby’s images, he replied with a “vomiting emoji.”

But, the new mother begs the Chief Priest to proceed with the DNA test as necessary in order to avoid her agony and denial.

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Preist has denied the allegations made against him by the Kenyan lady.

The socialite, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, allegedly got a Kenyan pregnant but rejected the child, according to controversial blogger Gistlover.

Obi Cubana responded to the accusations by asserting that the blogger is trying to extort money from him. Obi Cubana challenged the blogger to a DNA test in a lengthy Instagram story post.

“Am so rich that if I have a child outside my matrimonial bliss no one will know about it. Gistlover feels I can pay him/her for blackmail that’s so funny me of all people.

Oba without palace if e sure for you pay for the logistics for the DNA with your money I go run am, if the baby is mine I will double your expense if you can’t afford to pay to show yourself and I will spend my money to do it.

Social media kidnapper you Dey find money, You guys have been trying to blackmail me since last year to give you money. It’s a huge disrespect to me to say my child was born in Kenya of all places God forbid I assemble my babies In Nigeria and make them in America am too detailed to do such low key,” he wrote in part.