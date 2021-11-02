- Advertisement -

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has expressed his support for his colleague, Obi Cubana, following his arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The CEO of the Cubana Group was picked up by operatives of the anti-graft agency in Abuja on Monday, November 1, over an alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Many people have taken to social media to wade into the new development after Obi Cubana dominated news headlines for holding a lavish burial ceremony for his mother.

Reacting to the arrest of the billionaire, his ‘partner in crime’ Cubana Chief Priest has indicated that whatever doesn’t kill them in life always contributes to making them stronger than ever.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, he posted a photo of himself and Obi Cubana.

He wrote, “What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger, We Igbo’s Re Used To This, Mbakala Ga Ama Ozo Mana Ozo Ga Ala #FreeObiCubana”

What was supposed to be Nigerian nightlife entrepreneur and socialite, Obi Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana’s mum’s funeral ended up as a reality show after his wealthy friends who showed up saw the occasion as an opportunity to flex their financial biceps.

The burial ceremony took place in Oba, Anambra state Friday, July 16, 2021, and as anticipated, the filthy rich men and women who attended the event sprayed naira notes like it was going out of fashion.

Videos that have washed social media sees young affluent Nigerian folks splashing money from all angles.

This showcase of extravagance caused a stampede as residents of the community, as well as bouncers hired to provide security, struggled to pick as many flying Naira notes as they could.