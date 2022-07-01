type here...
Cuppy cries as she completes her master's degree thesis

By Albert
Cuppy cries as she completes her master's degree thesis
Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, better known by her stage name “Cuppy,” has shed happy tears after finishing her master’s thesis.

Remember how the millionaire heiress had whined a lot about her thesis after being accepted to Oxford University for her master’s programme?

After finishing her thesis, Cuppy posted on social media to cry happy tears.

In an Instagram post, the celebrated DJ Cuppy wrote about her determination and how fulfilled she feels for chalking such a feat.

“TEARS OF JOY of The wait is finally over!!! My Thesis is finally 100% done!!! Not sure why weeping is my reaction right now.

I’m so drained that it actually feels so difficult to celebrate. Over the last few weeks, I’ve pushed myself SO much, both mentally and physically to actually finish this degree. Truthfully, this has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life… This paper alone has made me want to drop out of Oxford University TWICE.

Cuppy cries as she completes her master's degree thesis

I’ve done something only a few can do, and I don’t need to ask for anyone’s respect or flowers – I’ve earned them! & People keep asking where the party is?! LMAO I need to rest and rebuild… It is important to understand that when you have worked as hard as I have for a project like this, you get so fatigued and partying is the last thing on your mind.

I am thankful for all the people who have supported me and proud of myself throughout this process. Lastly, I am thankful to God who has been with me the entire way!!!”

