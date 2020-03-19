type here...
I can cure coronavirus in Ghana just buy me a KIA car as a gift – Pastor

Ghanaian Pastor known on social media as Virgin Pastor but born Job Antwi has revealed that God has shown him how to cure coronavirus in the country but would only do that if he is given a KIA truck.

According to the preacher, he prophesied about the virus at least a week before the first case was reported in China.

He went on to say that he already has the solution to the problem and promises to eradicate the disease if only people listen to him and do as he commands.

Virgin Prophet didn’t end there as he continued by saying his prayer warriors, instrumentalists are ready to host a crusade and at that point he would release seven words that would cure Coronavirus.

Listen to him below:

Read some comments below:

nanabemma: “Ok go to China the will buy you a train because they are those that are affected more not Ghana”

polovelli: “Gyimi no adoosooo piii… Mo ngyae gyimisem no abaa.. If gyimi was something we could export we will be no 1 obiria they fool”

adokok: “False prophets … Jerimaih 23:19-21”

