Currently, I’m better than Sarkodie and any other rapper – Ypee brags (video)

Kumasi-based musician, Ypee, has bragged that he’s the best rapper in the country at the moment.

This statement from the “Me y3 guy” hitmaker literally means that he’s better than Sarkodie, M.anifest, and any other rapper in the industry at the moment.

Whiles speaking in an interview on OMEGA TV station, Ypee bragged that since the beginning of last year, he has done over 100 features with different artistes which is unprecedented in Ghana.

The rapper who is yet to release his maiden album also entreated music lovers not to underestimate his talent and rapping prowess because he’s up there with their favorites.

In his won words;

“I know what I’m bringing. Like I said I’m bringing my album hence Ghanaians should watch out for it. Now I want Ghanaians and everyone to know that I am the current king of Ghana rap, for real. I rap better than anyone“

“I want everyone to know that, it’s not just talking, I’ve done over 100 features last year, they know. It has not happened before in Ghana. So, I don’t want people to underestimate my powers“

We pray that his maiden album becomes a success because if it fails to live up to expectations, he will be severely trolled by Ghanaians citing from the boastful talks that precede the premiere of the music project.

Everyone claims to be the best but longevity and relevance is 50% of the game so let’s wait to see if he will still be able to pull the crowd in the next decade.

Check out the video below to know more…