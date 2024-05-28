Curses don’t work anymore- Oboy Siki

Controversial Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki has caused a stir online following his recent interview on De Godson TV.

The veteran actor has said that gone were the days when people were cursed and the curses worked on them.

The actor, whilst addressing his issue with his colleague actor, Lilwin said he is no longer afraid of curses, claiming they do not work anymore.

The actor claims curses are not in existence anymore, just that some people still myopically think that it still works.

According to Oboy Siki, even the spirits that used to deal with cursed people are no longer available.