Curvy bridesmaid steals the show at a wedding with wild dance moves [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
bridesmaid steals show ar wedding
A reception that took place shortly after a wedding in Nigeria has become the talk of the town, thanks to a curvaceous bridesmaid who brought the event to a standstill.

The well-endowed lady, who has been identified as Fola shade, brought her A-game to the dancefloor as she took the shine from the bride and groom with her stunning dance moves.

In a video that has gone viral, the charged-up bridesmaid could be seen whining her waist and swinging her body in ecstasy to the Afrobeat song that played in the background.

What’s more intriguing about her dance display was the facial attitude she inculcated in her choreography alongside the groomsman who complimented her.

Their fellow groomsmen and bridesmaids cheered the duo as they made their way to the front of the room packed with guests, while they waited anxiously for their turn to show what they were also made of.

Unfortunately, we did not get to see that because the video was only a one-minute long and Fola Shade was the centre of attention.

    Source:GHPage

