Cut My Head Off If I Fail To Unite Dormaahene And Otumfour- Cheddar

Ghanaian presidential candidate on the ticket of the New Force Political Party, Nana Kwame Bediako AKA “The man behind the mask” has promised to solve the long-time beef between Otumfour Osei Tutu and Dornaahene.

As part of his plans to canvass for votes in the much anticipated upcoming general election slated to come off December 7, Nana Kwame Bediako paid a courtesy call on the Dormaahene in Dormaa in the Bono Region.

In a viral video flying across social media platforms, Cheddar is seen speaking to the Dormaahene among other chiefs.

Cheddar expressed worry over Dormaahene’s issue with Otumfour and promised to ensure the duo smoked the peace pipe.

According to him, should he fail to unite the two powerful kings, his head should be cut off.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/R6GYfxhFtkABiruP/?mibextid=UalRPS