GhPageEntertainmentCut My Head Off If I Fail To Unite Dormaahene And Otumfour-...
Entertainment

Cut My Head Off If I Fail To Unite Dormaahene And Otumfour- Cheddar

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Ghanaian presidential candidate on the ticket of the New Force Political Party, Nana Kwame Bediako AKA “The man behind the mask” has promised to solve the long-time beef between Otumfour Osei Tutu and Dornaahene.

As part of his plans to canvass for votes in the much anticipated upcoming general election slated to come off December 7, Nana Kwame Bediako paid a courtesy call on the Dormaahene in Dormaa in the Bono Region.

In a viral video flying across social media platforms, Cheddar is seen speaking to the Dormaahene among other chiefs.

Cheddar expressed worry over Dormaahene’s issue with Otumfour and promised to ensure the duo smoked the peace pipe.

According to him, should he fail to unite the two powerful kings, his head should be cut off.

Click on the link beneath to watch the full video…

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/R6GYfxhFtkABiruP/?mibextid=UalRPS

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
77.7 ° F
77.7 °
77.7 °
87 %
2.4mph
100 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways