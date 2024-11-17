Cut My Head Off If I Don’t Destroy Okatakyie Afrifa- Opambour

Ghanaian man of God known popular as Opambour is not okay with some articulations by media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa.

Opambour has said that he would prove to Okatakyie Afrifa that he is very powerful, and does not say things just because he wants to say that.

This comes after Okatakyie Afrifa publicly denigrated the man of God, as he disclosed that Opambour is not powerful.

He went on to tell Vim Lady not to be tickled by Opambour’s curses on him because they would go nowhere since the man of God has no power.

To prove he is a powerful man of God, Opambour has vowed to destroy Okatakyie Afrifa’s life should the latter dare him.

According to him, if Okatakyie Afrifa dares him, he will destroy his life, and if he is not able, his head should be cut off.